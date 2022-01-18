A Branson police officer retired Friday after 49 years on the job.
Well, 49 dog years.
K9 Officer Tygo took his last call Friday afternoon for the Branson Police Department. His partner, Officer Brendan Gamble, called in Tygo’s out of service call for the final time at 1:32 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022.
During Tygo’s career, he:
- Conducted 306 vehicle sniffs
- Found controlled substances 222 times for a total of 10,849 grams of substances
- Found 205 pieces of drug paraphernalia
- Assisted in or made 529 arrests
- Assisted in the seizure of $44,940 in drug money
- Found 11 missing persons
- Assisted fellow BPD officers 307 times
- Had 14 suspects surrender when they were told Tygo was about to be sent to get them
The first officer to respond to Tygo’s Last Call was Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews.
“Thank you for your service and commitment to the city of Branson and our visitors,” Matthews said.
Tygo’s fellow officers responded with multiple messages of thanks, drawing a laugh from Officer Gamble when one of the officers thanked Tygo for “not biting me.”
“Thank you Officer Tygo, you were the goodest boy,” another officer responded.
Officer Tygo celebrated his last call with a container of Andy’s Frozen Custard with his handler and partner, with whose family he will live during his retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.