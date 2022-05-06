Hollister High School FFA members received high marks at the FFA State Competition.
Jeremiah Prater, Ian Frazier, and Brayden Dennis received their State FFA Degrees. Only the top 3.5% of Missouri FFA members receive this exceptional opportunity, according to a press release from Hollister School District.
The Agronomy Team had an exceptional showing. The team, which consists of Samantha Schultz, Avery Fulkerson, Jaheem Romaro, and Maddie Harnstrom, placed second.
The Entomology team of Ian Frazier, Kamryn Dodge, and Jesse Archibeque placed 22nd.
Kennedy Brooks and Mahali Loftis, who served as the 2022 State FFA Delegates, voted on two proposals altering verbiage on state and national FFA amendments.
Jeremiah Prater represented Hollister and Area 12 at the state level in his proficiency award area of Agriculture Mechanics Design and Fabrication. Prater was recognized on stage as the area 12 winner. He received a plaque for his accomplishments in record keeping and building a positive net worth over the last four years in the agriculture program at Hollister High School.
