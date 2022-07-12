Two people are facing charges in Stone County in connection with a drug raid carried out June 24, by the Combined Ozark Multi-Jurisdictional Eradication Team, or COMET, and the Taney and Stone County Sheriff’s Offices.
Treay Mickal Griffin of Reeds Spring is facing charges of first degree trafficking or attempting to traffic drugs, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Lexis Reann Richardson is facing a second degree drug trafficking charge.
According to court documents, the Stone County Sheriff’s SRT team secured a home at 1664 Railey Creek Rd. in Reeds Spring, taking two men and a woman into custody in connection with a narcotics search warrant.
An officer with COMET conducted a search of the residence and found a “large quantity of white crystal substance,” which was consistent with methamphetamine. The substance was found in a dresser drawer in the bedroom of Griffin and Richardson. A field test of the substance was positive for methamphetamine. The drugs and the bag containing them weighed 160.5 grams.
A second plastic jar containing a smaller amount of methamphetamine was found in the drawer, but not weighed because of the container.
A digital scale and multiple smaller plastic bags were found on top of the dresser which contained the methamphetamine.
“My training and experience lead me to believe these items and the quantity of methamphetamine located are consistent with trafficking of drugs,” the COMET officer wrote in the probable cause statement.
During the search, officers found a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun with four live rounds in the magazine, but none in the chamber. Additional ammunition and an empty holster was found on the dresser of Griffin’s bedroom.
The COMET investigator interviewed Griffin at the Stone County Sheriff’s Office where Griffin said he didn’t use methamphetamine but was selling it, saying his drug of choice was fentanyl. Griffin said he had a supplier in St. Louis which provided the methamphetamine and he made “frequent trips” with Richardson to pick up the drugs.
Griffin said Richardson didn’t sell the drugs but went with him when he bought the drugs.
When Griffin was asked about the gun, he denied any guns were in the house, and court documents showed previous felony convictions which made it illegal for Griffin to possess a firearm.
Investigators spoke with Skylar Griffin, who was found in the home during the raid. Skyler told police the gun belonged to Treay, and gave it to Skyler the previous night “to keep nearby in case someone came to the front door to rob them.” Skyler said he first saw the gun sitting on Treay’s dresser where the drugs were later found. Skyler did not have any criminal convictions which prohibited him from possessing a firearm.
Richardson would not speak with investigators after being taken into custody.
Stone County Prosecutor Matt Selby told Branson Tri-Lakes News Treay Griffin currently has no attorney of record and is in the Stone County Jail on $50,000 pending a hearing on Aug. 3. Richardson has a public defender and is out on $1,000 bond with a court date of Aug. 9.
If convicted of first-degree drug trafficking, Treay Griffin could face life in prison.
