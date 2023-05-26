Two area students found their college funds blooming after receiving scholarships from the Shepherd of the Hills Garden Club.
The club announced Abby Jackson and Jordan Bach were each presented $500 scholarships.
“Our membership works hard all year round to be able to raise the money to award these scholarships,” Club Treasurer and Scholarship Chairwoman Sherry Scott said in a statement. “These two students are among the most deserving of the scholarships we’ve awarded so far.”
Jackson majored in Horticulture and Agribusiness with a minor in Agricultural Development.
“I’ve always had an affinity for cut flowers, floral design and landscaping,” Jackson said. “In fact, I’ve already started my own business, ‘Faithful Spring Flowers.’ This scholarship is so beneficial to me and allows me to continue to pursue my dream.”
Jackson plans to move to the Lebanon, Missouri area to grow and expand her business.
Bach is majoring in Ecology and Biology. She plans to pursue a master’s degree in Eco Toxicology.
“I’d like to use my education to help protect waterways from various forms of pollution,” Bach said.
The scholarships are given each year to students attending College of the Ozarks in a horticulture related field.
“We’ve provided several thousand dollars in scholarships over the years to students of Horticulture,” Scott said. “We work with College Administration to determine the most deserving students each year.”
More information about the Shepherd of the Hills Garden Club, and their scholarship opportunities, is available on their Facebook page, facebook.com/SHGCPage.
