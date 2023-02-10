Plumb Nellie Days is coming back to Branson and the Downtown Branson Betterment Association is looking for those who might want to display their wares.
The 56th Plumb Nellie Days celebration will take place on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22, in downtown Branson. The festival will take place in the parking lot at the intersection of Atlantic and Commercial, and on the connected streets.
In addition to arts and crafts, there will be an entertainment stage both days featuring local performers both from Branson theatre productions and local groups or individual artists. There will be a “kids fun zone” with games and activities.
A “best cake” contest will take place on Saturday featuring celebrity judges.
Interested vendors should contact Jessica Luthardt with the DBBA at 417-334-1548 or email admin@downtownbranson.org.
