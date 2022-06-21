The Branson Board of Aldermen will be holding a special study session on Thursday, June 23, to examine the city’s homelessness and panhandling issues.
According to a staff report authorized by interim City Administrator Lisa Westfall, the session will focus on “details related to these issues, mitigation efforts, and community support resources available in our community.”
Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews told the board during their most recent meeting he would have subject matter experts attending the meeting to inform the board about options available to the city and to answer questions from the mayor and the aldermen.
The meeting is a study session, meaning while the public is invited to attend, there is no public comment time scheduled during the meeting. Also, the aldermen will not be voting on anything that is being discussed in the session.
Matt Grindstaff with Elevate Branson says he hopes the board will take a wide-ranging approach to examining the issues.
“The problem with homelessness is it’s interconnected with a variety of other issues like transportation, many positions only being entry level, and limited opportunities for advancement,” Grindstaff said. “When you can’t travel outside of Branson, and the lack of affordable housing within the city, it creates issues. I hope the city looks not just at the current problems but at the trajectory the city is on.”
The meeting will take place starting at 1:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Branson City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.