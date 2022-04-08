The judge in the criminal trial of three men accused of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of 17 people in the Duck Boat Tragedy has dismissed all charges.
Stone County Judge Alan Blankenship issued his ruling Tuesday, April 5, after delaying the initial hearing for his decision in March.
“The state’s burden of proof in the preliminary hearing is to establish probable cause the defendants committed felony offenses as charged in its complaint by presenting evidence supporting each element of the offenses charged including the defendant’s mens rea, or intent element,” Blankenship wrote in his ruling.
“The mens rea for involuntary manslaughter in the first degree is ‘reckless’ or ‘acts recklessly’...the mens rea for endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree is ‘acts knowingly or with knowledge.’ The evidence does not support the mens rea element…as defined by Missouri law.”
The state had charged Kenneth Scott McKee, Curtis Lanham, and Charles Baltzell, in connection with the July 19, 2018 sinking of Stretch Duck 7 that resulted in the deaths of 17 people. All three men had faced involuntary manslaughter charges, with McKee, the boat captain, also being charged with 12 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidt and Stone County Prosecutor Matt Selby filed the charges after federal courts ruled Table Rock Lake is not considered a “navigable waterway” which would have legal jurisdiction for the incident to fall into the federal court system.
The defense presented evidence from forensic meteorologist Steven Harned, who took the court step-by-step through the hours before the incident, and explained it would have been impossible for the three men to know the storm would be preceded by a “gust front” almost 20 miles ahead of the actual storm because of the radar data available at the time.
The radar product used by Ride The Ducks was produced by a company called Weather Decision Technology. WDT would use a process called “smoothing out” of the raw National Weather Service radar information.
The raw data from the NWS, which is free to the public, contains some heavily pixelated images that can be difficult to read by the average person. Companies like WDT make the image more readable by removing the worst parts of the pixelation.
This makes a radar image look like the familiar image seen by most people on television, with storms starting with green bands of rain. However, the raw NWS data has another band in front of the rain which is the “gust front,” or the arrival of winds before the precipitation in the storm. These are usually the most heavily pixelated parts of the radar image and are dropped by most companies who smooth out radar images.
The data was also delayed by at least 10 minutes from the raw NWS data, because the relay companies would need time to process the images.
Harned testified that the three men could not see the gust front on the radar, and based on that information operated as if they had at least 20 minutes before the front wave of the storm were to arrive on the lake.
In his ruling, Judge Blankenship noted “the high winds were not visible to the naked eye or on radar imagery relion on by the defendants.”
The judge further wrote “in hindsight, it is evident the defendants did not have enough weather information to appreciate the threat of high winds in relation to the SB7 tour.”
Harned also said the storm was not a typical storm for the region, but a derecho, which happens about four times every three years in the Ozarks. A derecho is defined by the NWS as a “widespread, long-lived wind storm associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms.” A derecho also causes damage almost exclusively in one direction, so many times the term “straight-line wind damage” is connected to derechos.
Judge Blankenship addressed the issue of life jackets in his ruling. He referred to the investigation report from the National Transportation Safety Board that if the passengers had been wearing life jackets, it would have “likely resulted in additional deaths because it could have trapped passengers against the SB7 roof canopy while it rapidly sunk.” The judge said the captain’s decision not to require personal floatation devices is “not a basis for criminal liability in this case.”
The Judge concluded his decision by expressing “sadness for this needless loss of life” and the impact on the lives of the family and friends of the victim, but noted he was bound by definitions under Missouri law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.