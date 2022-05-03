Hollister officials were sworn in at the Thursday, April 28, Board of Alderman meeting.
Mayor Lamar Patton, Ward I Alderman David Honey and Ward II Alderman Phil Carman were all sworn in by Hollister City Clerk Bridget Epps.
All three won their reelection bids during the April 5 General Municipal Elections.
Patton was appointed as Alderman Ward I in June of 2016 and served on the board until he was appointed in October of 2021 by the Board of Aldermen to fill the vacancy created by Former Mayor David G. Tate’s retirement from public office. Patton moved to the Hollister area in 2007 with his wife and two children from Louisiana. He has owned Scotty’s Trout Dock on Lake Taneycomo since arriving in the area and is an avid fisherman. Prior to owning his own business, he spent time in retail and sales management.
In February of 2010, Honey decided it was time to get involved, after witnessing the economic downfall, he decided it was time to become a voice. Honey has taken classes with San Diego State University through an extended studies program and received many certificates in Construction Management; he is OSHA certified for Industrial Safety. He has been in the construction field for many years. He was first elected as a Ward I Alderman in April 2010.
Carman began his public service 32 years ago, when he was first elected to the Hollister Board of Aldermen in 1990. Before being elected, Carman assisted the city’s early efforts to acquire a sanitary sewer system, directed Hollister’s first Olde English Faire (1979-1980) and served on the Hollister Business and Professional Association Executive Board. Carman serves on the Hollister Planning and Zoning Commission, serves as Chairman of the TIF Commission, is a member of the Taney County Airport board and represented Hollister on the OACAC Board (2001-2003). Carman is a Professor Emeritus of College of the Ozarks where he is a retired Professor of English and the Director of the Center for Writing and Thinking for 28 years.
