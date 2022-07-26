A program in Taney County will help add more beef into the school lunches for area schools.
Taney County Cattlemen’s Association in association with Missouri Beef Industry Council announced the introduction of the ‘MO Beef Kids’ program in Taney County, according to a July 20 press release from the Taney County MU Extension Center.
The ‘MO Beef Kids’ program will connect schools and their food service professionals to local cattle farmers in an effort to add more beef to school’s lunch programs. The program has local cattle farmers who donate the beef, which is then processed in a USDA certified processing plant. The school district will pay for the processing and can use the local beef in their school lunch program.
President of the Taney County Cattlemen’s Association Rusty Berry has been working closely with Missouri Beef Council to bring the program to fruition for the three smallest school districts in Taney County; Mark Twain R-VIII in Rueter, Taneyville R-II in Taneyville and Kirbyville R-VI in Kirbyville.
“We are starting with a few of the small districts to get this initiative off the ground,” Berry said. “If we can get enough donated cows coming into the program, we will gradually expand to the Forsyth, Bradleyville, Hollister and Branson districts.”
Each donated cow will yield anywhere from 400-600 pounds of finished beef. The goal of the Taney County Cattlemen’s Association is to add beef to as many lunches per week for students.
On August 24, 2022 the first two donated cows will be sent to the Neal Processing in Seymour, MO for processing.
In the release, Food Service Director for Kirbyville School District Patty Turner said the school district was facing difficulty finding source protein for school lunches. She said she is very excited to be able to have locally grown and sourced beef to serve the students, thanks to the program.
“MO Beef Kids is a program of the Foundation of Food and Farm Connections which is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit foundation. Each farmer donating a cow will be able to take a tax deduction for the value of the meat.
“We encourage all of the local cattle farmers and ranchers to join with us in our mission to put beef on our kid’s plates at lunchtime,” states the release.”If you are interested in donating a cow to the program please contact Rusty Berry. We will be working with USDA certified processing plants to take donations throughout the school year to keep a steady supply of beef available for the program.”
For more information on donations contact Berry at 785-438-9004.
