The Taney County Republican Central Committee held its reorganization meeting to swear in new members and elect new leaders on Tuesday, Aug. 16, in the Taney County Commission chambers at the Taney County Courthouse.
The 16 members of the committee took their oaths from recently re-elected Taney County Associate Circuit Judge Tiffany Yarnell.
“I was honored to have been asked to formally swear in the new and continuing members of our Taney County Republican Central Committee,” Yarnell told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “These citizens from our community have committed to promoting and supporting Conservative candidates and values. Their time and efforts are appreciated and are an integral part of educating voters and citizens in our community, and protecting our rights as Missourians and Americans.”
The committee members are: Jeff Justus, Branson Township; Lyle Rowland, Cedar Creek Township; Beth Hunt, Cedar Creek Township; Mark Cowsert, Oliver Township; Connie Yarger, Big Creek Township; Ron Yarger, Big Creek Township; Ron Houseman, Swan Township; David Stewart, Jasper Township; Sheila Wyatt, Swan Township; Susan Bearden, Oliver Township; Noah Prahlow, Scott Township; Hannah Prahlow, Scott Township; Rhonda S. Merriman, Jasper Township; Cynthia Davis, Beaver Township; Jackie Adams, Beaver Township; and Lynn Ensch, Branson Township.
“We have a really great group of people who love Taney County,” Chairman Ron Houseman told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
The elected members of the committee are required by state law to meet on the third Tuesday in August in any year where a primary election is held in a county. The committee is charged with electing officials for the coming year.
Ron Houseman was elected the Chairman of the committee, with Sheila Wyatt elected Vice-Chairman. The Treasurer is Jeff Justus and Secretary Rhonda S. Merriman.
