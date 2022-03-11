The city of Branson announced a police officer who helped a family after their business’ equipment was stolen as the city’s March Employee of the Month.
Branson Police Officer Abraham Jones was honored by the Board of Aldermen during the March 8, meeting with a citation given by Alderman Jamie Whiteis on behalf of the mayor and the board.
Jones was involved in the investigation of a local Branson resident and Army veteran whose trailer and mowing business equipment was stolen just before Christmas.
Jones contacted area businesses to see who would be willing to donate items to the family to allow them to get their business back on its feet. His efforts contributed heavily to the family to continue the business.
“This example of compassion and service to others is characteristic of how he operates every day,” the city proclamation states.
Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews praised his officer.
“Officer Jones exemplifies our motto of Service, Integrity, and Accountability every day,” Chief Matthews told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I appreciate his professionalism and dedication to our community. He is making Branson a safer place to live, work and play. He is a fantastic father, husband and has a true servant heart.”
