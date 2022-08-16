The Branson Board of Aldermen stirred things up at their Tuesday, Aug. 9 meeting when city staff informed them over 200 delinquent sewer customers owed the city a collective $5.67 million.
The revelation came during a discussion of a bill related to an agreement between the city of Branson and Public Water Supply District No. 3 of Taney County. The city did not have an agreement with PWSD No. 3 to have water service terminated if a city sewer customer did not pay their sewer bill.
If a sewer customer also has water from the city of Branson, and they do not pay for their sewer service, the city can shut off the water supply to the property. However, the city did not have the authorization to shut off water to sewer customers who do not use city water and instead obtain it through PWSD No. 3.
The proposed agreement would allow Branson utility workers to access the water systems of PWSD No. 3 to shut off water to homes or businesses who have been delinquent in their sewer system payments. The agreement would be of no cost to the PWSD, as all enforcement actions would be taken by city workers on city time.
All the costs related to the disconnection and eventual restoration would be passed along to the customer.
When Branson Utilities Director Kendall Powell said there were 222 delinquent accounts, with the the top four totalling $5 million in bills, mostly due to penalties and interest for non-payment and they had never paid their sewer bills, several aldermen expressed shock.
“Wait a minute,” Alderman Clay Cooper said. “Can you repeat that? How you got to the $5 million?”
“Ditto,” Alderman Ralph LeBlanc said.
Powell said the problem came from a lack of agreement between the city and PWSD No. 3.
“In the beginning, when these customers connected to city sewer, we did not have the ability to enforce them when it came to paying sewer,” Powell said. “So we had no way of shutting their sewer off. We couldn’t shut water off because we didn’t have an agreement with Taney County Public Water District. When they don’t pay their sewer bill, then they get charged penalties and interest, and from month to month it compounds, and from year to year it adds up.”
According to information provided to the Branson Tri-Lakes News, the top four customers owe the city a combined $4.95 million, lower than the $5.12 million reported to the aldermen in a staff report at the Tuesday meeting.
The top customer owes $3,056.20 in total current charges, however compounded interest and penalties since the last payment on the account in July 2008 brings the overall total to $1.44 million. The second ranked delinquent account has $4,915.11 in charges, but compounded interest and penalties since the last bill payment in March 2009 totals $1.33 million. This account has never paid a sewer bill according to city records. The third-ranked customer owes $7,044.93 in charges, but has not paid a bill since March 2009, bringing penalties and interest charges to a total of $1.317 million. The fourth customer owes $4,366.51 in charges, but has not paid since Sept. 2009, and penalties and interest have totaled $870,646.25.
So combined the four accounts owe $19,382.75 in current charges and approximately $4.938 million in interest and penalties. The names of the four customers were not released to the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
The penalty charged on unpaid sewer balances is 5% of the outstanding balance, which includes all previously unpaid months, which produced the large penalty amounts on the four accounts.
Under Branson City Code 90-38, customers who hold delinquent accounts for both water and sewer, or are connected to the city’s system or outside systems, are required to have their service disconnected and cannot have service reconnected until both charges and interest have been paid. However, because there has been no agreement with PWSD No. 3 for staff to access their equipment to shut off water, the city had no way to enforce the city code on several customers.
Powell said the agreement with PWSD No. 3 does not allow for the city to shut off water for the amounts currently owed to the city, but they could shut water off starting 90 days from the conclusion of the agreement.
Milton and the aldermen expressed their concerns and were surprised there was no way even under state law for the city to have shut off the water prior to the current agreement.
City staff have been writing off the accounts receivable for delinquent accounts over 90 days for finance system reasons dating back 2009. However, while it impacts the city finance system, it does not impact the customer record in the billing system, which continues to compound interest and penalties.
Alderman Cody Fenton mentioned in the meeting the finance committee has budgeted annually for unpaid sewer because of the issue raised by the lack of agreement with PWSD.
“Correct,” Powell said. “The fees and penalties show up as revenue in our accounts, so every year they have to write that off, because we can’t obtain it. We can’t receive it.”
The monthly water and sewer charges are the main source of revenue for operations and maintenance of the city’s utility system. The charges are put into the city’s Water/Sewer fund and not in general revenue.
The delinquent payments magnified an issue raised earlier in the meeting, when Powell spoke about construction projects in the city related to the water and sewer systems. He told the Aldermen about several projects postponed until 2023 due to a lack of funding including the Spring Creek Water Mains (a $39,000 project); repair work at the Pacific Street Water Tower (a $50,000 project); and an equipment and generator upgrade at Life Station #34 (a $480,000 project.)
“Do you think the number is so high because people are saying ‘well, he’s getting away with it, they’re getting away with it’?” Cooper asked Powell.
“They’re sitting around at dinner saying ‘wait, you’re paying that? We haven’t paid in ten years,’” Milton said.
Powell said yes and he agreed with the alderman’s sentiments.
“Speaking passionately about this, I echo the same comments you have rang out,” Powell said. “We want to be fair to all our customers across the board. I think we do a great job in trying to balance our water and sewer rates, but if we don’t have everybody playing fairly, it’s not fair to everybody else.”
Powell noted the billing is handled by a different city department, and he didn’t realize the significance of the problem until he dug into the budget and had to determine what were real numbers. When asked by the aldermen, he said he could not answer how long the issue had been taking place because it was not his department. He added he only learned about the issue when he became the interim Utilities Director.
“I found your lift station money,” Milton said.
Cooper asked if Powell wanted to bring this issue to the aldermen before Tuesday’s meeting.
“I was hitting roadblocks,” Powell said.
Powell said PWSD No. 3 was waiting to sign the agreement if the aldermen passed it and Mayor Milton signed it.
The aldermen passed the measure on a double read due to financial emergency, allowing the agreement to be immediately signed by the mayor.
When asked by the Branson Tri-Lakes News after the meeting why an agreement with Public Water Supply District #3 had not been made if the city knew account holders had been delinquent for over a decade, Mayor Larry Milton said he first heard of this issue shortly after he was elected as mayor.
"I found out about [this issue] shortly after I was sworn in as mayor, and was told by staff our city attorney was reviewing the language in the agreement," Milton said. "When I asked about the agreement over the next 18 months, I was always told the language of the agreement was being worked on and it wasn't ready for the Board of Aldermen yet."
Cooper told Branson Tri-Lakes News after the meeting he was very upset to find out about the amount owed the city and would make sure the city would be following up on the delinquencies to make sure all owed revenue was provided to maintain the city’s water and sewer systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.