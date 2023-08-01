One of two people accused in the kidnapping of a man in Hollister in March 2023 has been given probation following a guilty plea.
Joshua Patton, 25, will spend the next five years on supervised probation after Taney County Presiding Judge Jeffrey Merrell suspended execution of a three year prison term. Patton pleaded guilty to second degree kidnapping in Merrell’s court on Friday, July 14, as part of a deal with prosecutors.
The kidnapping charge is a class D felony, which could have brought a seven-year sentence if he had been found guilty at trial.
In the initial court filings, investigators claimed Patton and Aivyn Parker were involved in kidnapping after the victim stopped to help Patton, Parker, and another person with a flat tire. The victim said he was told by their assailants to drive them to Harrison, Arkansas, or they would beat him and take his vehicle.
A 911 caller told police about the incident, and they were able to track the victim through their cell phone. When Hollister police stopped the vehicle, an officer saw the victim mouth the words “help me” and police were able to get the victim to a safe location.
Parker had previously pleaded guilty to a count of fourth degree assault, a misdemeanor, in return for the state dropping the felony kidnapping count.
Taney County Judge Eric Eighmy sentenced Parker in June to six months of supervised probation, with a suspended imposition of sentence. She was also given two years of unsupervised probation.
