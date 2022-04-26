Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews presented a report to the Board of Aldermen showing despite dealing with one of the most vicious crimes Branson has experienced in many years, overall crime in the city of Branson was lower in 2021 compared to the previous year.
Matthews highlighted segments of the 32-page report to the board during a study session on Thursday, April 22, at Branson City Hall, and began by telling city leaders the department’s biggest problem for the year had nothing to do with actual crime.
“Our biggest challenge last year: staffing,” Matthews said. “Law enforcement across the country has been hit hard with resignations and retirements. Regionally, staffing continues to be a struggle, and all regional departments are struggling with staffing.”
Matthews noted a larger department near Branson was “down 17 professional staff members” with “double digit” vacancies for officers to reiterate the regional problem with finding qualified staff.
The department’s personnel data for 2021 showed just 60 applicants for officer positions within the department. Just over half the total were given interviews, and only 21 advanced to the background investigation part of the process.
The department offered jobs to only nine candidates, of which eight became Branson officers.
“Hiring qualified dispatchers is an even bigger challenge,” Matthews said. “Although we hired three dispatchers, we lost others to other opportunities. We hired two new dispatchers who are in training, and are in the background investigation of a third. If we can hire the new candidate, dispatch vacancies will all be filled.”
Matthews noted all police and fire operations are dispatched from the department’s communications center.
“Ten years ago, 2011, we increased our dispatch staffing by one to 11,” Matthews said. “Today we have the exact same number of dispatchers.”
A chart in the report showed the dispatch workload from the last decade, with a new record for Calls for Service being set each of the last three years, with 38,437 in 2021, an almost 3,000 call jump from 2020.
The breakdown of service calls showed a 31.6% increase in fire calls in the last year, while police calls were down just over 1%.
The chief spoke of the “Dial 911” campaign which began two years ago and has led to the department no longer making a non-emergency number available to the public.
“Last year, 911 calls increased 25% over the previous year,” Matthews said. “It’s exactly what we’re striving for.”
The city’s Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) received just over 20,000 calls, while Taney County’s 911 system received over 23,700 calls. Branson dispatchers transferred 895 calls to Taney County, and the County transferred 2,807 to the city. (Approximately 3,200 Branson calls, and just over 5,000 Taney calls were transferred to the Taney County Ambulance District.)
Hang-up calls were the top category of calls to 911 in 2021, followed by disturbances, suspicious activity, well-being checks, and motor vehicle collisions. The overall number of calls, 105,761, is an 8.6% increase from the previous year.
Matthews then opened the section of his report with the actual crime statistics by talking about the murders of Krystal Buhl and Richard McMahan. He called it “the most complex and challenging investigation in our department’s history.”
“This terrible crime strained our community’s sense of safety and security,” Matthews said. “Historically, we have very low violent crime. Our last homicide was in 2016. Most [violent crime] are relational, and the suspects are quickly identified and apprehended. This homicide was much different.”
Matthews spoke about his staff’s partnerships with regional, state, and national law enforcement agencies to bring the suspect, Miguel Angel Melendez-Torres, back to Taney County from Boston, Massachusetts, where he will face a preliminary hearing in May.
Mayor Milton asked the chief later in the session to explain why the department did not release much information to the public about the killings during the investigation. The chief said in some investigations, detectives will keep information from him, so he doesn’t accidentally release it to the public, which causes a criminal to know where the investigation is or allow them to take steps to thwart the investigation.
“I wish we could do this in 30 minutes or an hour like they do on TV,” Matthews said, “but this offense occurred May 29th, we were able to release the details of the arrest on December 31st.”
The chief thanked the Taney County Sheriff’s Office, the coroner’s office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the U.S. Secret Service, FBI, U.S. Marshals, and ATF.
Matthews specifically thanked the Highway Patrol, who sent two detectives to work with the department from the start of the investigation.
Matthews then explained the details of the data in the report.
The Uniform Crime Report (UCR), which had been the standard used by the FBI for reporting crime, was replaced last year with the National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS). The major difference between the two systems is under the old UCR system, only the “highest” crime in an incident was counted for crime reports. NIBRS counts every crime which takes place in a single criminal incident.
In many cases, items NIBRS considers a “Group A” crime, or the top level, were only considered “Part 2,” or a secondary offense, by the UCR system.
Matthews noted because of the different nature of the two systems, you cannot compare them “line to line, for a clean and clear comparison.”
He drew attention to assaults.
“NIBRS classifies all assaults as Group A offenses,” Matthews said. “UCR only classified aggravated assaults as part one offenses. At quick glance, it may appear we had significant increases in assault offenses, but under the 2020 UCR Part 1 offenses, they contained no simple or domestic related assaults, they only included aggravated assaults.”
“When we compare our 2021 assaults against 2020 UCR part 1 and part 2 offenses, we’re actually down.”
Mayor Larry Milton asked the chief to clarify the new reporting system solely is to blame for any appearance of an increase in crime.
“What we’re trying to do with NIBRS is track incidents of crime compared to the old UCR which says ‘I’m only going to record the highest level of offense in a crime episode,’” Matthews said. “UCR Part 1 is what we have reported since the 1930. It included basically eight high level offenses and as you can see the Group A offenses, there are many, many more than eight.”
Matthews said next year he can provide a NIBRS comparison of data.
“We’re tracking [crime] differently,” Matthews said to the Mayor.
For the year, the department reported 358 crimes against persons, 960 crimes against property, and 911 crimes against society.
In the categorized Group A crimes, in addition to the two murders, the city had 10 rapes, 18 sexual assaults which were not classified as rapes, six robberies, three kidnappings or abductions, 43 burglaries, 591 larcenies, and 282 assaults (35 of which were considered aggravated assault.)
The department arrested and took into custody 690 individuals in 2021, down from 917 in 2020. The number of “book and release” individuals fell by half, from 114 in 2020 to 57 in 2021, although the report attributes the high 2020 numbers to COVID-19 required changes in jail policies. Citations also fell from 359 to 213.
The year did see an increase in drug overdose calls, a 26% jump from 54 calls in 2020 to 68 in 2021, while overdose deaths fell from 6 to 5. The department reported seizing over $7,449 during drug investigations.
The department’s online crime reporting system, where they do not send out an officer for the report, brought in 394 online reports, with 47 being sent to the Taney County Prosecutor or the city’s prosecuting attorney. The online reported crimes included reports of credit card abuse, theft, identity theft, vandalism, and fraud.
Statistics showed an increase across the board for the city in calls for service due to vehicle crashes compared to 2020, but similar to 2019. Non-investigated crashes totaled 471 in 2021, up from 364 in 2020, but similar to 514 in 2019. Non-injury crashes were 451 in 2021, 295 in 2020, and 457 in 2019. Injury crashes rose to 124 in 2021 from 88 in 2020, but were almost identical to the 125 in 2019. The big jump came in fatal crashes, with five deaths in 2021, over none in 2020 and two in 2019.
Matthews pointed out to the aldermen the work of Property and Evidence Manager Tammy Jones, who had a 1 to 1 ratio for the year between property input and output. This means she obtained destruction orders for the same amount of old evidence as new evidence coming into her department.
“This is a huge accomplishment as our secured storage is a finite space and she has to effectively manage it,” Matthews said. He noted when he first came to the city he asked Jones for a forensic audit of all the items in their property room, and she returned with a list of 15,000 items. Matthews said the number is the level of evidence she manages on a daily basis.
Jones was named the department’s 2021 Professional Staffer of the Year for her work.
The chief ended his presentation by highlighting partnerships within the community which allow officers to serve beyond the enforcement of laws, such as the Citizen’s Police Academy and National Night Out. Partnerships between the department and organizations like Burrell allow the officers to help those who need mental health treatment obtain the help.
Matthews told the aldermen during discussion after his report about “Accountability Meetings” his department holds monthly where they “look at all of the issues impacting the police department” including problems with panhandling, soliciting, and violations at extended stay hotels. He invited all of the aldermen to attend those meetings.
Matthews said the department has a sergeant who is the “homeless advocate” who works with Elevate Branson and tracks the homelessness issue in the city. Matthews said the homeless population is currently 60 to 70 people based on his conversations with community volunteers who work with homeless individuals; and perhaps a total of 200 different people over the entire year.
Alderman Ruth Denham questioned the chief on staffing, and code enforcement’s impact on the department’s staffing now it’s in a different city department. Matthews said because the code enforcement staff only worked code violations, it didn’t impact actual police patrols. However, Matthews noted if you made a city map of trouble locations for code enforcement it would likely match higher crime areas in the city. The chief said it was a help to have code enforcement inside the police department.
Alderman Marshall Howden said he disagreed with the impression crime is decreasing and his constituents shared many of those same thoughts.
“I know perception isn’t always reality,” Howden said. “But I also feel statistics aren’t always reality.”
Matthews disagreed.
“Your perception, Alderman, is your reality,” Matthews said. “I understand this, and it’s what I’m trying to address when I say I have to address the fear of crime because someone’s perception is their reality.”
Howden agreed with the chief’s sentiment, but noted he lived in the area where the murder took place and noted additional home and vehicle break-ins “makes me feel unsafe in my own bed.” He asked the chief if he thought a crime increase is a reflection on his job performance.
“It’s a tough question,” Matthews said. “If I stand up here and say we’re responsible for the decreases, next year if we have crime increases the same guy has to be here saying we’re responsible for the increases. When we talk about where we say we are with crime, the biggest driver of our crime is narcotics.
“When I took this job, I was asked what I was going to do about narcotics and I said I would do all I can to get them out of our community. In reality, we need to close the border. Every day my detectives are tracking fentanyl which is coming across the Texas border into the United States. This is what’s hurting us. Those issues are out of your control and my control.”
Howden said he didn’t think the issues were the chief’s fault.
Matthews noted to the aldermen how social media can have a negative impact on the impression of crime in a community.
“We’re living in a world where there’s immediate access to crime information,” Matthews said. “If my car gets broken into, chances are it’s going to be posted on social media I was the victim of a crime. Years ago, we didn’t have to deal with it, now I have to deal with it. So when you pay me to reduce not only crime but the fear of crime, and this is a struggle I deal with is one offense can be heard how many times in the community? This is the struggle we have.”
Matthews also said the community policing where he has staff assigned sectors, or beats, where they can foster positive relationships in their part of the community, and address the issues which are uniquely impacting the neighborhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.