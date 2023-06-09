Branson Mayor Larry Milton will be heading up a new office for an international real estate company.
Milton has been named the Managing Broker for the Springfield/Branson location of NAI Global. The global commercial and real estate firm has more than 300 offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company handles $20 billion in transactions annually across the world.
“By joining NAI Global, I am capitalizing my 30 years of local commercial real estate brokerage experience with a national firm in NAI Global, the #4 commercial real estate brand in the world (according to the 2022 Lipsey Survey),” Milton said in a statement. “Our affiliation will place Branson and Springfield on the national stage when it comes to real estate investments and serve as an additional resource to my regional clients.”
Milton and his team will focus on Springfield, Branson, Nixa, and Ozark providing brokerage and advisory services, along with transaction management, for property investors, landlords, and tenants.
In addition to working with NAI Global, Milton also will work with LoopNet and CoStar, and is a member of the National Association of Realtors. Milton is also a Certified Commercial Investment Manager.
Milton began a career in commercial real estate in the 1980s in Las Vegas, NV after an honorable discharge from the Marine Corps. After a stint in San Diego, CA, he moved to Branson in 1993, earning the 2005 National CCIM Partner Sale Transaction of the year for his facilitation of the sale of Branson Hills.
More information about the company can be found at naiglobal.com.
