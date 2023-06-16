Lynne Yaggy, Chief Nursing Officer at Cox Medical Center Branson and VP of Clinical Services for CoxHealth, is stepping down after 42 years of service in the healthcare industry.
Yaggy announced her retirement on July 1, 2023.
Yaggy began her career with CoxHealth as a receptionist at Cox North ER. After attending the Burge School of Nursing (now Cox College) and becoming a nurse, she worked her way up the ranks to become Chief Nursing Officer at Cox Medical Center Branson and VP of Clinical Services in 2013 during CoxHealth’s acquisition of Skaggs Community Hospital.
“We appreciate her years of dedication to our organization and her teams, as well as her commitment to the patients whose care she influenced throughout her tenure,” CoxHealth System Chief Nursing Officer Beth Polivka said in a statement.
Yaggy became CoxHealth’s Community Health Group VP of Nursing in 2022, working to support and standardize nursing services across the CoxHealth network.
CoxHealth officials announced Trina Hargis will take over for Yaggy in the VP Nursing position with the Community Hospital Group. Hargis has 27 years of nursing experience and has served as an administrative director of nursing for CoxHealth, leading operations in 42 primary care facilities, nine urgent cares, occupational medicine, and the CoxHealth CARE mobile.
Hargis obtained her nursing degree in 1995, a bachelor’s in nursing in 2003 from Missouri Southern State University, and her master’s in Health Administration from Missouri State in 2015.
“Trina has guided her clinical teams through unprecedented growth for the health system. Her leadership journey has given her a unique perspective across the patient continuum of care,” Polivka said. “She has built relationships with leaders in CHG given the scope of her responsibilities over the last several years, and she is excited to join the team. Our Community Hospital Group brings great value to CoxHealth and delivers quality care to people in the communities they serve.”
Hargis will begin her new role on Monday, June 26.
