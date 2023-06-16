Generations Bank in Kimberling City has a new Commercial Loan Officer.
Generations Bank, located at 12661 MO-13 in Kimberling City, welcomes Brian Wilfong to their team as a Commercial Loan Officer for the Kimberling City market, according to a press release from the bank.
In this role, Wilfong will be responsible for meeting the loan needs of the community, building customer relationships, and working with clients to
understand and help meet their financial needs.
Kimberling City Market President of Generations Bank Sam Piche said Wilfong brings his knowledge of the area to his new role.
“Brian is a longtime resident of the Table Rock community. He shares the same passions for community growth and success as we all do at Generations,” Piche said. “Brian brings a wealth of knowledge about the area and an understanding of the needs of local area businesses. He is the perfect complement to our team in Kimberling City. We look forward to seeing him become more involved with the community through his new role.”
Wilfong said he is excited to build new relationships in the community.
“I enjoy working with my clients to help them find financial solutions that are right for their business,” Wilfong said. “I look forward to forming new relationships at Generations Bank and gaining my client’s trust as we work together to reach their financial goals.”
Wilfong earned his bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University. He serves as the President-Elect for the Hollister Chamber of Commerce and Hollister Rotary Club and is on the board of directors for Branson Education Foundation and Developmental Connections. He is an ambassador for the Table Rock Chamber of Commerce. He won TRL Chamber Ambassador of the Year in 2022.
Generations Bank was established in 1907. It is a full-service community bank that provides a variety of banking products to serve the needs of individuals and businesses alike. The bank’s name pays homage
to the rich history present in the generational leadership from the Harrell family, according to the release. Generations Bank currently has 10 locations in Arkansas serving the communities of Bentonville, Camden, Fayetteville, Hampton, Junction City, Rogers, Siloam Springs, and Van Buren, and Kimberling City is their only Missouri location.
For more information visit www.mygenerations.bank.
