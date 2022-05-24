A Forsyth native has announced she will be running for the Democratic nomination for the 156th House District.
Should Ginger Kissey Witty win the nomination, she will face Republican incumbent Rep. Brian Seitz for the seat.
“I’m a retired teacher and school counselor and I’ve seen a steady stream of attacks on public education,” Witty said in a press statement. “There were over 120 K-12 education bills pre-filed this legislative session and most were not supportive of public education. When the incumbent announced he had been named a ‘School Choice Champion,’ I realized this was my sign to enter the race. We need a public school champion in Jefferson City. Our public schools are certainly not perfect, but most issues are best dealt with at the local level.”
Witty, a Forsyth graduate, earned a bachelor’s degree in education at Missouri State, a Masters in school counseling from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and her doctorate in educational leadership and policy from Vanderbilt. She returned to Branson eight years ago to work as a special education teacher before retiring in 2018.
Witty says she is more politically moderate than Seitz, and not a “far left” liberal.
“I see extreme partisanship on both sides of the aisle in the Missouri House,” Witty said. “Seitz has described himself as ‘probably the rightest of right-wings within the Republican party right now’. Seitz has described the Democrats in the House as far left ‘woke liberals’. Although I am a Democrat, I certainly don’t consider myself a far left liberal. I’m a moderate and I think the 156 needs a representative who can bring common sense to the Missouri House and work for legislation to benefit all Missourians.”
Witty has served as the President of the Tri-Lakes chapter of the League of Women Voters, but left the position because the organization’s non-partisan position prohibits a leader from seeking or holding a partisan political office.
Witty is running in the primary against Dave Speelman, who ran in 2020 against Seitz.
“Mr. Speelman ran against Seitz in 2020 and I thank him for giving voters the option,” Witty said. “However, Mr. Speelman did not win. I’m running in hopes of winning the primary and giving the voters a new option if they don’t feel Mr. Seitz represents them.”
For more information about Witty’s campaign visit “Witty for 156” on Facebook or email her at wittyfor156@gmail.com.
