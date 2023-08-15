A special session of the Branson Board of Aldermen to discuss a potential partnership between the city and the Kansas City Chiefs turned into an hour long discussion about how the potential agreement was created.
The discussion began with a vote by the board to approve a budget amendment showing the city had an increase in the amount of tax money received beyond the amount budgeted for the Branson Tourism Tax.
The city can allocate up to $750,000 from the Tourism Promotion Account on its own as part of the city’s contract with the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. This reserved amount is called the city market fund and the city would be using the money to possibly enter a promotional agreement with the Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District to have Branson named the “Official Vacation Destination of the Kansas City Chiefs.”
The aldermen unanimously approved the adjustment to the budget, which would allow them to consider the agreement with the TCED board.
The considered agreement with the Chiefs as proposed during the meeting would include ticket giveaways throughout the community; a one-day trip for Chiefs rookies to Branson; a singer from Branson to perform the national anthem at a game at Arrowhead Stadium; and a “Season Kick Off” pep rally event in Branson. The TCED would also be able to use Chiefs emblems in approved marketing and events.
The contract would be a five-year agreement. Additional costs to the city and TCED would take place if the team qualifies for postseason play.
When Mayor Larry Milton opened the discussion up for public comment, Titanic Museum Attraction COO and Co-Owner Mary Kellogg-Joslyn came to the podium and raised a number of issues.
“I just want to voice my opinion, because I haven’t seen the contract,” Kellogg-Joslyn said. “I just wanted to present some ideas we should consider and to make sure we’re vetting this properly. I have some questions regarding this contract. I want you to know I have not been involved in any of the discussions between [TCED Executive Director] Kirk [Elmquist] and the other community members he has brought together to pitch the Kansas City Chiefs and Branson opportunity. It may be one of the best packages presented to the community, but I have some questions.”
She asked if a city and marketing attorney had reviewed the contract, if the marketing strategy and goal addressed community needs, and if all options have been made available for the money which could be spent.
Kellogg-Joslyn went on to ask over a dozen questions about the contract itself, including whether or not it allowed Branson to participate in the Chiefs’ digital marketing billboard campaigns, whether the visitor profiles for Chiefs events matches Branson’s visitor profiles, and if the city can have access to the Chiefs marketing database.
Kellogg-Joslyn said there was a system in place for reviewing contracts, starting with the Marketing Oversight Committee of the TCED, the TCED itself, and the board.
“This could potentially be a home run contract, but the trust in the community might be lost if we don’t do our due diligence and present all of the details of what Branson receives for this $1.2 million,” she said.
Branson Mayor Larry Milton responded by saying those involved with the initial conversations and the shaping of the cost benefit were about a dozen people including TCED members, members of the Branson Chamber and aldermen, who asked the same questions Kellogg-Joslyn presented in her comments.
“I’m voicing I don’t think, on the record, that it was vetted the way we do all of our marketing calendar,” Kellogg said.
Branson City Administrator Cathy Stepp pointed out the actions being taken by the board were not to finalize the Chiefs agreement, but to show the TCED the city would be a willing partner should they enter into the Chiefs agreement.
“We’re looking to move dollars from our surplus tourism account into a line item so we can spend that, and that’s not part of the CVB’s contract,” Stepp said. “The other thing is the process involving TCED. We’re just getting the board to be able to visibly show in a meaningful way should the TCED decide to bless this and move forward with this contract and this marketing tactic, that they would have a willing and equal partner with the city of Branson.”
Stepp noted the contract terms would be between the TCED and the Chiefs, and the city’s contract would be with the TCED.
“So the contract is a separate contract, it’s not going through the chamber agency?” Kellogg asked.
“We don’t know who is going to handle the actual implementation of the tactic of the Chiefs deal,” Stepp responded. “None of those decisions has been made yet.”
“It still doesn’t work for me,” Kellogg-Joslyn responded. “We’ve always gone through the process of going through, I lived with it for over a year and a half working with this, I beat my head against the wall many times because it was so many meetings, and here today, I learn this is happening and we’re just signing a contract.”
“Just the contract today is with us and the TCED,” Stepp said.
“But it’s a million two,” Kellogg-Joslyn said.
Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Chairperson Cynthia Carson then addressed the aldermen with a concern processes have been broken.
“I just want to make sure that we’re not doing something, even with this contract, prematurely,” Carson said. “It may not be prematurely. I am excited for us to rally and do something really cool for the city. For me personally, I don’t feel like I was right one to be the voice for the chamber. I feel our marketing folks should be present. But I want to go on the record that we as an agency are willing to support and do what our leaders feel they need to do.”
Carson said she’s called to pray for the appointed leaders in the community, but her concern is not related to leadership but process, and she was concerned this will cause division.
Stepp reiterated the money being moved in the city budget during the meeting was not connected to the CVB’s agreement with the city.
“All we’re doing is take surplus funds we’ve raised so far this year, moving it up to an area on paper so we can spend them at the board’s discretion,” Stepp said. “So that doesn’t have to go through an MOC process on the city side of things or through different committees with the TCED. It’s a very different situation the city is talking about tonight.”
Carson reiterated her concerns the Chiefs agreement was not vetted like other marketing ideas.
Marketing Consultant Ann McDowell addressed the aldermen and said in previous years the excess funds collected was given to the CVB for the collective marketing campaign.
“Those dollars, if not used for this contract, would likely go to the CVB at least if the last 30 years are an indicator,” McDowell said. “That’s how it’s always been handled, just so you know.”
McDowell also said she agreed with Kellogg-Joslyn and Carson about concerns related to the process.
“I’m concerned we’re doing it so quickly, the football’s season’s about to start, this is not a small undertaking to really do and to do well,” McDowell said. “To get more people involved in the community like the Mary Kelloggs, like the folks that were here years ago when we had a major sponsorship from Mastercard, and that was a tremendous community effort which did a lot of good for our area.
“I don’t see how in August we write a check and we’re going to get the benefit of it from a season, while there are NFL fans year round, but the real opportunity is of course during the season and during the home games. We don’t have much time to really do it well and to make sure Branson shines. I’d love to see us do it for the ‘24 year and start working on it right now, and make sure we’re pulling the best resources from the community together and working together to make it phenomenal.”
The interim CEO/President of the Chamber, Jonas Arjes, said he loves Branson and wants to see everything done by the city to be super successful.
“I want to be on record to say regardless of how all this goes, to that I’m indifferent, I just want this to be successful,” Arjes said. “I want you all to know that as a team, as an organization, we’re here to help to do whatever we can to make this successful.”
Kellogg-Joslyn and the other speakers also said they will support the city’s decision.
Milton said that the contract was with the TCED and the Chiefs, but admitted to Kellogg-Joslyn should the TCED choose not to do the contract, the city could enter into the agreement on its own.
“It’s important to emphasize that we’re not looking to take anything away from CVB,” Stepp said. “This is money a board of aldermen and a mayor have authorized the city would have discretion on those funds. It doesn’t mean we wouldn’t use the CVB to help us implement ideas.”
Milton said he was told Clark Hunt, the owner of the Chiefs, wants to see the deal take place.
“He feels connected to Branson,” Milton said. “He feels the value Branson holds is similar to the values he holds.”
The aldermen voted 4-0 to approve the contract, with Ward II Alderman Chuck Rodriguez and Ward III Alderman Ruth Denham not in attendance at the meeting. A second reading and vote also passed 4-0.
TCED Executive Director Elmquist told Branson Tri-Lakes News the TCED Board is scheduled to hold a closed session on Friday, Aug. 18, to make a decision on the agreement with the Chiefs.
