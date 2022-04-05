Cox Medical Center Branson has a new leader after the Cox Board of Directors named a replacement for Steve Edwards as President and CEO.
Max Buetow will take over the healthcare organization in June. Edwards, who has led the organization since 2012, will retire at the end of May.
“In Max Buetow, we found the right person to continue CoxHealth’s high-level focus on patient care. He has demonstrated his passion for this organization, for our patients and for our 12,500 CoxHealth team members,” Chair of CoxHealth’s Board of Directors Rob Fulp said in a statement. “We are excited for all he will bring to the table as we embark on CoxHealth’s next chapter. We wouldn’t be where we are today without Steve’s leadership and Max will continue to expand on the great work Steve has done.”
Buetow is the current Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. He leads the managing operations for CoxHealth’s regional hospitals, sets goals and performance standards, and coordinates system operations across hospital departments.
He has also worked with Cox Medical Group, and CoxHealth’s Neuroscience Service Line.
Before joining CoxHealth in 2012, Buetow worked in manufacturing after finishing an MBA at Drury University in 2009.
Edwards said he’s worked closely with Buetow during his time as COO and is confident he will be successful as his successor.
“I am grateful to our Board for their selection of Max. He is incredibly smart and kind, and he leads with great humility. He thinks about what we may become in the next 20 or 30 years, not just what we may be next year,” Edwards says. “I deeply admire his virtues, and I am confident he will continue to advance our culture whereby we expect leaders to take care of staff, and staff to take care of each other and our community. He treats people as if they are what they can become, which causes us to rise to meet his faith in each of us.”
Buetow said in a statement he wants to put a focus on the organization’s reputation for providing the best medical care possible for patients.
“I am committed to leading with integrity, humility, and compassion, putting the interests of our patients and organization before my own,” Buetow says. “I will seek the wisdom of others and encourage open debate. I will focus on creating clear expectations and a culture of accountability, always holding myself and our team to the highest standard. Ultimately, we will bring together our individual talents and energies to produce exceptional results for those who need us the most.”
Buetow was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors following a four-month nationwide search.
“We found the best candidates were within our own walls,” the Board said in a press release.
Buetow lives in Springfield with his wife and children.
