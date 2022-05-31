Taney County Federated Republican Women and the Taney County Republican Central Committee are holding a special “Meet The Candidates” forum on Thursday, June 2, at the Branson-Hollister Lions Club, located at 1015 State Hwy 76, Branson.
The event will start with a candidate “meet and greet” at 6 p.m. with a formal candidate forum at 7 p.m. In addition to candidates running in contested primaries, there will be elected officials in attendance who are running unopposed for another term.
The candidate forum will include timed presentations from all candidates in attendance.
Here are the candidates in contested races scheduled to attend:
U.S. Senate: Billy Long, Deshon Porter, Mark McCloskey, Hartford Tunnell, Kevin C. Schepers;
7th District U.S. Representative: Jay Wasson, Eric Burlison, Audrey Richards, Camille Lombardi-Olive, Sam Alexander, Alex Bryant, Paul Walker;
State Auditor: David Gregory, Scott Fitzpatrick;
Associate Circuit Judge Division 1: Tiffany Yarnell, Anna Morrissey;
Taney County Clerk: Shanna Tilley, Stephanie Spencer;
Taney County Presiding Commissioner: Nick Plummer, Ken Roten, Noah Prahlow.
Among the candidates scheduled to appear who are running unopposed are District 155 State Rep. Travis Smith, District 156 State Rep. Brian Seitz; Circuit Clerk Amy Strahan, Taney County Recorder Jody Stahl, and Taney County Collector Mona Cope.
Anyone seeking more information can call 417-838-5801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.