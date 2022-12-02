The owner of a Branson area business has been honored for their support of members of the National Guard and Reserve by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense agency.
James Brison, the CEO of Getting Floor’D, has been given the Patriot Award and the Above and Beyond Award for his support of his employees and family members of employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve.
“The Patriot Award was created by ESGR to publicly recognize individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees, who like the citizen warriors before them, have answered their nation’s call to serve,” ESGR Missouri Chair Tom Krahenburl said. “Supportive supervisors are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation’s National Guard and Reserve units.”
Brison was nominated for the awards by Cpt. Alex Eaton-Williams, part owner of Getting Floor’D and the assistant professor of military science at College of the Ozarks. He is also a Captain in the Missouri Army recently returned from a deployment to Kuwait.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.