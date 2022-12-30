The City of Branson has named two first responders as the city’s 2022 Employees of the Year.
Police Officer Abraham Jones and Division Fire Chief Randy Fogle were given the honor at the city’s annual Christmas party by City Administrator Cathy Stepp.
“The City of Branson has the highest caliber of employees,” Stepp told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Nowhere is that more evident than when they are featured in our Employee of the Month program for going above and beyond their daily job description. These two were chosen by a committee out of all our employees of the month for doing just that and for exemplifying the City of Branson values. I am thankful and proud for the work these two do on a daily basis.”
Officer Jones has been cited for outstanding service to the city over the last two years, including this March when he was given the employee of the month award for above and beyond efforts to help a local Army veteran who was the victim of a crime.
Thieves had stolen the mowing equipment the veteran used for his business, so officer Jones contacted other area businesses to see if they would donate or lend items to the man so he could continue to support his family.
Jones also gained national attention for the city in 2021 when he stopped in 95 degree heat to help a man change his tire. Word of the officer’s good deed was picked up by a St. Louis television station, and the story went viral across the country.
Chief Fogle has developed a reputation for community service, including in 2021 when he helped a woman who was being abused find help and safety. He noticed a woman he believed to be in trouble, saw her mouth the words “help me” and then contacted law enforcement. The woman later came to the fire station where Fogle was located to say he had saved her life.
“Randy is very dedicated City of Branson employee and a great example of someone who is a servant leader,” Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The incident he was recognized for is just one example where he was observant and took action resulting in a positive outcome for a Branson resident.”
Branson Mayor Larry Milton praised both men.
“I want to say congratulations to Branson Police Officer Abraham Jones and Branson Fire Chief Randy Fogle for being named City of Branson Employees of the Year for 2022,” Milton said. “These two gentlemen exemplify our city’s values, and exhibit a positive attitude and thoughtful leadership everyday.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the culture shift that has taken place at City Hall over the past two years as we work to create an uplifting environment both internally and for citizens who visit City Hall. Officer Jones and Chief Fogle are two of the many city employees who have helped us move our city forward, and I am deeply grateful for their service.”
Fogle also won Employee of the Year in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.