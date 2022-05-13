Kirbyville School District is home to the state’s newest Director of the Year for the Missouri School Nutrition Association.
Patti Turner, Food Service Director and 27-year employee for the district, was named the 2022 MSNA Director of the Year.
A statement from the MSNA about Turner’s award, cited her tenacious pursuit of grants which allowed her to purchase convection/steamer/smoker ovens across the district. Turner is credited with 50% breakfast and 60% lunch participation in the schools, and also for making sure all full-time child nutrition employees are ServSafe Certified and trained to perform CPR and first aid.
Kirbyville School District Superintendent Carless Osbourn said Turner is so much more than just the items cited by the MSNA.
“I’m very thankful Miss Patti’s here,” Osbourn told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I’ve been here over 20 years. She actually hired me back in 2001 out of College of the Ozarks. She does an amazing job and she’s so giving.”
Osbourne said he doesn’t have to worry about the food service to the kids because of Turner.
“She does a great job in managing our food service. I don’t even get involved! She handles all of it,” Osbourn said.
Turner said she couldn’t believe it when she received the news about her award.
“I was totally shocked when I first found out I won,” Turner told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “To think somebody from a small school could win a statewide award? It was very humbling to win something like this. The last couple years [the winners have] been Rogersville, then Blue Springs in the Kansas City area, so you don’t think a K-8 district would be selected for something like this.”
Turner credited the students for fueling her fire for the job.
“I’m driven to feed these kids and know they’re getting healthy meals which meet the federal requirements and we’re keeping them full so they can learn,” Turner said.
She said many people underestimate the value of a good breakfast or lunch for the students when it comes to learning.
“A lot of people, a lot of parents, don’t understand a child can’t study if their belly’s growling,” Turner said. “From kindergarten to eighth grade, if they’re hungry, they’re hungry. It’s what’s on their mind instead of math.”
With almost two-thirds of the students in the school on the free or reduced lunch program, Turner said she feels a responsibility to make sure the meals the students receive are the best they can be.
“It’s not really pressure, but it’s a responsibility,” Turner said. “One of my worries about next year when lunch isn’t completely free. Right now because of the pandemic every child gets to eat for free. Next year, our legislature has taken it away from us, and kids have to go back to paying.”
She said if she knows about it, no kid will go hungry because their parents can’t afford or won’t pay for lunch.
“I worry about those kids because those who have parents who are just above the line [for free or reduced lunch] and if mom and dad don’t have the money for lunches they’ll sit out here and not eat,” Turner said. “If we see them, we’ll make sure they’re eating something.”
Osbourn noted during the pandemic, Turner came to him because of concerns many of their students wouldn’t get healthy breakfasts and lunches since they weren’t eating at school.
“During the pandemic, she was the first one to come to me and say ‘We need to find a way to feed these kids because we’re not coming back,’” Osbourn said. “We started immediately where we did food prep and drove meals in buses out to kids to make sure they had breakfast and lunch every day.”
Part of the passion to care for the community’s children comes from Turner being a Kirbyville native who has seen generations of kids come through the school.
“I joke with some school board members I knew them when they were kids,” Turner said. “We have school board members who went to school with my kids. We’re just Kirbyville people.”
Turner is also credited by Osbourn for obtaining equipment and food for the school through grants and creative means. The elementary school and middle school were able to obtain new convection ovens because of federal grants uncovered by Turner. She also engaged the school in a program with local farmers to provide the school with fresh beef.
“The farmers will donate a cow and all the school has to pay is the processing,” Turner said. “This gives the farmer a tax write-off and the ability to help their local school, while it gives the school a supply of fresh beef.”
Turner said anyone interested in helping the lunch program either through paying for students who can’t afford meals or donating a cow for the beef program can contact Superintendent Osbourn at 417-337-8913.
