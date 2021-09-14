Cox Medical Center Branson staff will be releasing on Thursday a special recorded video where top staff talk about the COVID-19 vaccine and answer questions taken from the public through the hospital’s social media channels.
The panel will consist of Cox Medical Center Branson President William Mahoney; VP of Clinical Services/CNO Lynne Yaggy; Dr. Cody Hoeflicker from the system’s COVID-19 team; and Dr. Carrisann Woods of Cox Branson’s Women’s Center.
“We understand a lot of folks still have a lot of questions about the vaccine,” Cox Medical Center Branson Communications Manager Brandei Clifton told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Our panelists are going to spend as long as it takes answering each and every question that comes in. We will release the recorded discussion on our Facebook page on Thursday, Sept. 16. We hope our community conversation can help put some rumors to rest and ease the minds of people who may be on the fence about getting their shots.”
Topics of discussion could include discussion of natural immunity, the vaccine’s impact on the body, long term effect concerns, and/or the best ways to engage with your friends and neighbors about the vaccine.
The video will be released Thursday on Cox Medical Center Branson’s Facebook page.
