A long time Branson public relations and marketing expert has been honored by the city of Branson.
Tracy Gideon was given the “You’ve Been Caught Doing Something Good” award at the Tuesday, March 28 Board of Alderman meeting.
Gideon was given the honor for her efforts with the Ozark Mountain Christmas Committee.
“Not only was she a big part in getting the committee started but she was named chairman of this committee,” Mayor Larry Milton said. “She has led the efforts in helping our community remember that Christmas is one of our most important seasons.”
He called her a “great example” of a community member with a deep love for Branson.
Alderman Marshall Howden, accepting on behalf of Gideon because she was unable to attend, said he had nominated her for her tireless work.
The award is given to citizens who the city believes “make our community a great place to live, work, and play.”
Citizens can be nominated on the city’s website, bransonmo.gov, and choosing the “You’ve Been Caught” link from the residents menu. The Citizens Recognition Committee will determine each month’s winner.
