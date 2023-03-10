Youth baseball players across the Ozarks are going to have the opportunity to gain professional training during Spring Break.
Ballparks of America is hosting “Opening Day at Ballparks of America” where 9U to 13U players will be able to come and learn more about the game from college coaches and a former major league baseball player.
“With spring in the air we thought it would be the perfect time to host our 1st ever Ballparks of America spring training,” Outgoing Ballparks General Manager and former MLB pitcher Scott Bailes told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “A day of baseball with an authentic ballpark luncheon included.“
The one day clinic will take place on Wednesday, March 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will have players rotate through different stations teaching pitching, hitting, infield, and outfield skills. Players will also get to spend time in the Rawlings Mobile HitLab.
All of the registered players will have lunch provided at the park, and compete at the end of the day in a game on one of Ballparks of America’s replica major league fields.
Registration for the event closes on Monday, March 13. The cost is $80 per player and registration can be made at ballparksofamerica.com.
For more information or questions about the event, call Ballparks at 417-464-6333.
