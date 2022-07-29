Cox Medical Center Branson has announced a major honor.
The organization has been given a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the highest possible award in the overall hospital quality ratings. The award means Cox Branson is one of the top hospitals in the 4,500 hospitals in the United States reviewed by CMS.
“To have our incredible team receive five-star recognition from CMS this year, after surviving a pandemic and facing so many challenges over the last couple of years, is an honor and privilege,” CNO/VP Clinical Services Lynne Yaggy said in a statement. “We love caring for our amazing community and could not be prouder of our providers, staff and volunteers who give tirelessly 365 days a year to achieve quality care and experiences for our community.”
CMS gives one to five star ratings to hospitals based on performance in five categories: safety of care; readmission rates; patient experiences; timely care; and effective care. The star ratings were developed to help the government share data with the public, and conduct constant hospital monitoring to develop the rating.
“I’m so, so proud that our team is so excellent for our neighbors, families and visitors,” Cox Medical Center Branson President William Mahoney said. “Our hospital is part of a high reliability organization with an incredibly talented medical staff that others can’t help but recognize. We want everyone who walks through our doors to feel like family because that’s exactly how we see them.”
Cox announced Cox Monett also received a 5-star rating for quality care.
