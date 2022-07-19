The Branson Chamber of Commerce has announced the opening of nominations for the 2022 Non-Profit of the Year and 2022 Small Business of the Year.
The winners of these awards will be announced at a special edition of the chamber’s Good Morning, Branson, presented by Central Bank on Thursday, Aug. 18.
The Non-Profit of the Year Award is given to a non-profit organization for their “exceptional achievements in meeting a defined public need in the Branson/Lakes Area.” Judges will consider if the organization shows a true passion for the community, is a “good steward” of donations, and uses “sound business practices” in advancing their cause.
The Small Business of the Year Award will be given to a business owner who “finds a way to go above and beyond for customers and the community.” The judges will be looking for organizations who go “beyond their own bottom line.”
Nominations for the award can be sent to info@bransonchamber.com.
