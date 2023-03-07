Faith Community Health officially opened their new location on Branson Hills Parkway at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, March 3.
The healthcare service for the uninsured or underinsured in the region moved from downtown Branson to a location at 1232 Branson Hills Parkway, which staff members said was more central to the overall distances patients have traveled to receive medical care.
“We’re celebrating something that has been a long time coming,” Executive Director Kyle David said. “We have a lot of great supporters who have donated to this wonderful clinic. This is our community’s home. We take care of under-resourced individuals in our community and we’re excited to bring this home to them.”
The facility is targeting residents who otherwise would be struggling to find medical care.
“Say you make too much in our area to qualify for Medicare,” David said. “Maybe you don’t make enough to pay for your employer’s insurance. That’s where we step in. We fill in that gap for those individuals. We take care of their primary care needs, their mental health, we have a dietician, and we’re looking at other services. Dr. Bowling helps us with vision services.”
Heather Lyons-Burney, the founder of Faith Community Health, told Branson Tri-Lakes News she’s thrilled about the new location.
“We’re about to provide to patients a new level of service,” she said. “The location is central, the clinic is new, pretty, and efficient, and it honors the people we serve. I feel like this new spot will allow us to reach more people. Our partnership with Neighbor’s Pharmacy next door will allow us to reach even more people.
“I’m so honored and blessed to have been a part of this from the beginning. Thirteen years later, and we’re still here!”
The initial group of volunteers who wanted to form Faith Community Health first met in 2007 because they saw a lack of healthcare options for front line workers in the area. In 2009, the group was able to acquire the former Branson Elementary School building for a dollar to be the location of the clinic. The doors opened in 2010 after an extensive remodel of the school.
Through the years, the organization has developed partnerships with CoxHealth and Mercy Health Systems, and has been able to grow through support of organizations like the Skaggs Foundation.
Over a hundred area business owners and operators joined local elected officials in praising the organization and celebrating the new facility.
“We are so blessed to have Faith Community Health in our community helping serve those who otherwise would fall through the gaps,” Branson Mayor Larry Milton told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Milton’s counterpart in Hollister agreed.
“It’s an amazing service that FCH provides,” Hollister Mayor Lamar Patton told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “What I love about the whole arrangement is a group of people got together to figure out how to help the people in their community. That’s the key word community. We are fortunate to have them in our community, and will support that partnership any way we can.”
Branson Alderman Cody Fenton said he was thankful for the organization.
“I could not be happier for the team at Faith Community Health for the grand opening of their new location here in Branson,” Fenton said. “By providing such necessary services at an affordable price, Faith Community Health is a blessing for our community. This new facility presents exciting opportunities for growth and expansion of those services and is something that everyone involved should be very proud of.”
More information about services provided, income requirements, or online scheduling of appointments is available at faithcommunityhealth.org. The office can also be reached by calling 417-336-9355. The new facility will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
