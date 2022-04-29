The Taney County Partnership has named a new director of business retention and expansion.
Dennis Wiggins will be stepping into the position, bringing with him experience in workforce development positions with the Missouri Job Center and the Ozarks Regional Missouri Job Center.
“I am thankful for this great opportunity at this time in my career,” Wiggins said in a statement. “I still get to work with my friends in the Ozarks region.”
Wiggins said his passion for workforce development began when he had a previous position hiring welders, fabricators, and grinders. He routinely struggled to find qualified applicants for those positions, so he worked to help create paths for people to be prepared to work in those fields.
Wiggins serves on the OTC Welding Advisory Committee, GO CAPS Manufacturing and Engineering Advisory Committee, the ACE (Architecture, Construction & Engineering) Board of Directors, and previously served on the Good Dads Board of Directors.
“We are thrilled to bring his expertise to the Branson area,” Jonas Arjes, Executive Vice President/Chief Economic Development Officer, Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB, and Taney County Partnership, said in a statement.
Wiggins began his position last week.
