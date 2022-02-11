Taney County residents looking for help with their personal income tax forms for 2021, may have multiple free opportunities in the community where they could find needed assistance.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is taking place now through April 15.
The free tax preparation is available to taxpayers with an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $66,000 or less. The services are also available to those over 65, on social security, or full disability for the Missouri Property Tax/Rent Credit.
Any person seeking the free tax service will need to bring:
- Picture ID for you and your spouse;
- Social security cards for you, your spouse, and any dependents;
- Form W-2 or 1099 for every job you or your spouse worked in 2021;
- 1099 forms for bank interest, dividends, IRA, pensions, or Social Security;
- A personal check with your bank routing number and account number for direct deposit;
- 1095A form if you have marketplace health care coverage;
- Your 2020 tax return.
All returns for this program are e-filed.
Services are available at Elevate Branson, located at 310 Gretna Road, Branson, on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.. They are also available at the Taney County MU Extension Center, located at 122 Flekins Avenue, Forsyth, on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m..
Appointments are required by calling 417-546-4431.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.