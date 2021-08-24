CoxHealth announced Monday, Aug. 23, following the full FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, they will be requiring all employees within the system to be vaccinated, including all staff at Cox Medical Center Branson.
A press release from the health system stated their “physician leaders” drove the decision, and CoxHealth’s COVID-19 Incident Command Team is in support of universal vaccination.
“This decision is ultimately led by science, which has shown us vaccinations are the way we can end this pandemic,” Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth, said in the press statement.
Every employee is required to have the first dose of the vaccine by Oct. 15. This includes all doctors, nurses, employees, students and vendors.
“Ultimately, this decision has been made in support of our most urgent priority of protecting our employees, patients and community,” Edwards said. “We have seen great tragedy over the past 18 months: Hundreds of lives lost due to COVID-19, even more left with long-term impacts, and untold moments of pain for our employees and community members due to this dreadful virus. We take this opportunity to unify and move forward together as we work to protect our community, as we have been called to do in health care.”
Cox Medical Center Branson President William Mahoney expressed his support of the decision.
“The science shows the vaccine works with low side effects,” Mahoney said in a statement to the Branson Tri-Lakes News. “That has also been our experience. We need to be the example for our community.”
If you have an appointment with any CoxHealth facility and have questions about the policy, contact your care provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.