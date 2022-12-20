One of Branson’s most legendary entertainers now has a day named in his honor.
Mayor Larry Milton declared Dec. 13, 2022 as Buck Trent Day in the city of Branson.
“His unique stylings on the banjo, steel guitar, dobro, mandolin, electric bass, and guitar made him a nationally known instrumentalist whose particular claim to fame came with the invention of the electric banjo,” Milton said.
Milton noted Trent’s work with hall of famer Roy Clark.
“The duo went on to win two consecutive CMA Awards for Instrumental Group of the Year in 1975 and 1976,” Milton said.
Trent became best known for being a member of Hee Haw, and alongside Porter Wagoner, became one of the first nationally known performers to play Branson.
Milton spoke of Trent’s impact on growing the entertainment industry in Branson, including solidifying morning shows and expanding the calendar year for tourism.
Congratulatory messages came from around the country through videos from celebrities who have worked with Buck through the years.
“I just think it’s great,” Dolly Parton said. “Anything they give you, you deserve it. We’ve known each other for so long. We knew each other when we were young and we’re not really that young anymore, are we? But we’re still at it. You’re still stringing that banjo like it’s never going to go out of style, and the truth is that it never is because you’re the inventor of so much great stuff where people are still copying what you’ve done.”
Several performers thanked Trent for being an inspiration.
“Congratulations on your sweet honor of Buck Trent Day in Branson,” Vince Gill said. “On a personal note, thank you for being such a great inspiration to me as a kid when I was learning to pick and sing.”
“I want you to know every day is Buck Trent Day in my heart,” Marty Stuart said. “You are one of the grandest of all my country music heroes. My buddy. My pal. And thank you for all you’ve done to inspire my music and my life.”
Trent was also honored by some of Branson’s legendary performers.
“I’ve been so lucky to have Buck as a mentor,” Mike Patrick from Grand Country said. “He’s taught me so much about entertaining, dressing the part, and embellishing a good story to make it even better. It’s truly an honor to get to help to celebrate you, Buck Trent. You’ve earned every accolade.”
Trent told Branson Tri-Lakes News he was very honored by the day.
“I’ve been doing this since I was 6 years old,” Trent said. “I had my first job as a musician on TV when I was 16. I’m so glad this brought me to Branson because these are my people and my home.”
The presentation to Trent included a banjo player who played one of Buck’s songs while Trent left the city council chamber.
