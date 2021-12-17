Students from Branson High School held a coat drive and collected over 200 coats and jackets for families and individuals in the city who are in need during the Christmas season.
The coats were given to Elevate Branson for their programs to help the homeless in the community.
“We’re so excited to get to provide warm coats to our neighbors and children in our community as the temperatures are dropping this holiday season,” Elevate Branson Kids Director Cathy Brown said in a press release. “One of our Elevate Kids mentioned how excited he was to get to wear his new jacket to school the following day.”
Before the coats were given to Elevate, a local cleaner provided necessary help to the class.
“Thanks to our community sponsor, Kate’s Cleaning Service, we were able to deliver 200 freshly cleaned coats to Elevate Branson to help our local community,” Branson Student Council President Rhett Garner said in a statement.
Elevate staff said they love when local groups come together to help those in need.
“It’s always special when local organizations come together in support of our neighbors,” Brown said. “Thank you to Branson High Student Council and to Kate’s Cleaning Service for helping keep our community warm this winter!”
