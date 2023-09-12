The Lake Taneycomo Elks Lodge is hosting a Red Cross blood drive.
On Friday, Sept. 22, the Red Cross will be on location at the Taneycomo Elks Lodges, located at 12951 US-160 in Forsyth Missouri, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments are encouraged. For more information or to make an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: Forsyth to schedule an appointment.
