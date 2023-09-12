Blood Donation Center - Maryland 2020

On Friday, Sept. 22, the Red Cross will be on location at the Taneycomo Elks Lodge.

The Lake Taneycomo Elks Lodge is hosting a Red Cross blood drive.

On Friday, Sept. 22, the Red Cross will be on location at the Taneycomo Elks Lodges, located at 12951 US-160 in Forsyth Missouri, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

