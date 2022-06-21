A celebration of law enforcement in Branson continued Thursday, June 16, with the Parade of Lights on Branson Landing.
Law enforcement agencies from around the region came together to cruise their patrol vehicles along the promenade at Branson Landing to celebrate National Law Enforcement Week in Branson.
“It’s great to be able to come together with our fellow officers and have an opportunity to just talk and be together,” Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
The officers took time to mix and mingle for an hour before the start of the parade in one of the Landing’s parking areas.
“This is a great event,” Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole said. “It’s always exciting to see something like this put together and join our brothers and sisters in law enforcement to have a good time. We love to interact with the public and show them we’re still the good guys.”
After the parade, several members of law enforcement parked their vehicles near the Landing fountains for pictures. Branson Police Department K-9 Officer Flex made one of his first public appearances since joining the department with his partner, Officer
Brendan Gamble.
