A Branson West art gallery will soon celebrate its grand re-opening at a new location.
The Table Rock Art Guild Gallery, which is a subsidiary of the Table Rock Art Guild (TRAG), was previously located at 11863 MO Highway 13 in Kimberling City. The gallery moved to its new location at the southwest intersection of Hwy 76 and Business 13, inside Claybough Plaza in Branson West. The organization is hosting a grand reopening event and ribbon cutting with the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, June 28. The community is invited to attend the event which will begin at 3:45 p.m., with the ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. followed by refreshments, giveaways and art demos, according to a press release from the chamber.
TRAG is one of the oldest art organizations in the area and has more than 60 artisan and professional members. The guild meets monthly as an association, and it manages the art gallery which is open six days a week, according to the TRAG website. TRAG members may display their art work at the Table Rock Art Gallery for three months at a time in exchange, each displaying artist agrees to “sit” at the gallery for at least one day a month. The gallery is staffed completely by artist volunteers.
With the opening of the new location, TRAG is launching new services.
“Because time has revealed that a community thrives when art thrives, we designed Art-on-Display to engage with businesses for cultural value around Stone and Taney Counties,” Guild President Linda Edge-Dunlap said.
Co-Directors of Table Rock Art Guild Gallery Diane Robben and Gayle Page are multimedia visual artists who are making it the goal of the gallery to create more visibility, greater community engagement, and have more room for fine art.
“This new program and location is an exciting new direction for our guild members whose paintings, drawings, photography, pottery, wood carvings, and jewelry are produced by 100% local Ozarks artists,” Robben said.
The gallery operates retail hours Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All consumer sales, as well as business services, benefit the art guild and directly support local artists.
For more information visit www.tablerockartgallery.com or call the gallery at 417-272-1150.
