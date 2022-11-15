The Branson Convention Center is about to become the center of Southwest Missouri’s crafting world as Branson Market Days returns Nov. 18 to 20.
The self-described “trendy craft show” will feature a wide variety of items from boutique goods, handmade items, and vintage treats, with a special focus on the holidays.
“We have an amazing lineup [of vendors],” event co-founder Janna Goodwin said on Facebook.
The event has been taking place since 2017, when Goodwin and her mother Mary Engram decided Branson needed a crafting show similar to ones their pair had seen around the United States.
“We had been shopping these kind of shows for years and decided Branson, Missouri, of all places, needs one,” Goodwin previously told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “So 2016, on my Christmas break from college, we were like, ‘Let’s do this.’”
The event has grown from around 100 vendors at the first event to over 200 vendors filling the space at the Branson Convention Center. Vendors have attended previous events from all over the United States.
Door prizes will be given away every half an hour during the event with over $5,000 in prizes being given away.
Branson Market Days is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 19; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. Admission is $5 with children 12 and under free.
More information is available at bransonmarketdays.com.
