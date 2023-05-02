Elementary school students in the Branson school district learned about the vehicles and tools that make communities work every day at the “Careers on Wheels” event.
The event took place at both the Buchanan and Cedar Ridge school campuses for students from kindergarten through 3rd grade.
“This event is all about engaging our youngest learners with the world of work,” Buchanan Elementary Counselor Tamara Wilfong said. “We love to bring in our community members so that kids start to think about everything that it takes to make our community work on a daily basis, but also so they can start thinking about future jobs and careers based on their interests.”
A variety of businesses and government entities took part to give students a wide ranging idea of possible careers in the future: Branson Fire & Rescue, Taney County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division, Missouri Conservation Department, Taney County Ambulance District, Taney County Health Department, White River Valley Electric Cooperative, Buchanan Materials, Buckets N Boards Comedy Percussion Show, Pup N Suds Mobile Grooming, and Branson Schools Transportation Department, and Agriculture Department.
