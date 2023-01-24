Someone thinking about walking down the aisle this year has the opportunity to take a big step forward in their wedding planning at the Branson Event Center at Branson Meadows on Sunday, Jan. 29.
The 2023 Branson Wedding Expo will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Center, 4230 Gretna Rd. in Branson.
The expo will feature a variety of different wedding related businesses, including wedding cake bakers, DJs, photographers, tuxedo and dress stores, floral arrangements and decor, venues, and more.
The show will also feature a bridal fashion show starting at noon. Various vendors will have contests and prize giveaways.
Admission is free.
A complete list of vendors scheduled to be at the expo along with additional information can be found at bransonweddingexpo.com.
For more information, call 417-334-0303, or visit facebook.com/bransonweddingexpo.
