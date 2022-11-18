A group of Branson entertainers tried to match up with a NASCAR driver at the first “NASKART Entertainers Cup” on Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Track Family Fun Park’s Heavy Metal Highrise.
The event featured Branson show performers and other local dignitaries faced off against Joey Gase, the XFinity cup driver of the No. 35 Branson/Lifetime Destinations car in a multi-lap shootout.
“We’re really looking forward to winning, because we’re winners,” Andy Parks, star of the Grand Country Comedy Jamboree, said before the race. “We drink excellence. I will probably win because I am physically superior to everyone else in every way.”
The race had a qualifying warm up segment and then the karts lined up four-wide for the start. Several entertainers jumped to a fast lead, only to have Gase gain drafting help to push him into the lead, where he hung on to win.
“It was a lot of fun,” Gase said as he clutched his trophy. “Unfortunately, I had to rough someone up toward the end to get the win, but it was a lot of fun. We had a lot of entertainers out here. It was a blast and I hope to do it again.”
Gase reflected on his time in Branson during Veterans Homecoming Week.
“It’s amazing,” Gase said. “I’ve never seen so many kind people before who love their country. I’ve met a lot of cool people and my family and I had a great time as well.”
The entertainers who took part also talked about both the race and Veterans’ week.
“I told everybody before the race, I play the world’s only guitar made out of a muffler so I’m used to car things,” Doug Gabriel told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Gabriel, who raced with his son Jordan, added Veterans Week just shows the true heart of the Branson community.
“I’ve been here 37 years and I tell all my audiences every single day there’s not a city like Branson,” Gabriel said. “We honor veterans every single day of the week.”
Jay McManus, a performer in multiple shows at the King’s Castle Theatre including the award-winning Anthems of Rock, dressed up as Santa Claus to race in the event. He said veterans week means a lot to the team at the King’s Castle.
“It was absolutely amazing,” McManus told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Veterans week means the world to us and we love to be a part of everything going on here in Branson. From the King’s Castle Theatre, we appreciate our veterans and all they do.”
The team at the Castle racing for the title included Jacob Nelson, Courtnay Mullin, Melody Boyens, Kelvin Wright, Rowan Mitchell, and Brian Ashton Miller.
Mike Patrick of Grand Country said he and his team of Andy Parks, Jamie Haage, and Shannon “Apple Jack” Thomason were blessed to be a part of the event.
“Our Grand Country team had a blast!,” Patrick told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Getting to take a break from our regular schedules and meet up with all of our performing friends and play on go-karts was a real treat. Joey Gase is a big deal in the racing world and it’s awesome he loves our town of Branson!”
Also participating was Jak Knutsen of SIX.
