The city of Branson announced the first of six water towers to be renovated over the next three years began on Friday, March 10.
The city plans to renovate two water towers per year over the next three years including interior and exterior cleaning and painting.
The Pacific Street water tower began the renovation process on March 10, as the tower will be drained through the weekend. The renovation will take about 30 to 45 days to complete.
Customers in the tower area could see a decrease in water pressure during the process. Local businesses in the area will be notified of the possible loss of pressure.
The parking lot around the tower will be closed and there will be limited tower access during the renovations.
The city operates eight total water towers. The next tower scheduled for renovation is located at 2028 W. 76 Country Boulevard.
For more information, contact Branson’s utilities department at 417-243-2731.
