The Taney County Health Department is warning residents of an increase in flu, COVID-19, and RSV earlier than normal this year.
TCHD officials say the increase in respiratory infections is highest in children. The increase is related to colder weather and more people spending time indoors, increasing the possibility of viral spread.
Symptoms of respiratory infections like the flu and COVID-19 include fever, chills, headaches, cough, muscle soreness, fatigue, vomiting, diarrhea, shortness of breath, runny nose, and sore throat. Loss of smell could be a sign of COVID-19 infection.
TCHD staff said RSV presents with similar symptoms to a cold, but they can turn severe in infants and the elderly, with significant fever and wheezing. If a child is unusually tired, breathing rapidly, or has bluish fingernails, parents should immediately seek medical help.
Suggestions to protect against infection by respiratory illness include vaccinations, good hand washing, and staying home if sick.
Most respiratory infections will run their course within two weeks. If an infection is lasting longer than two weeks, seek medical attention.
More information can be obtained by calling the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544, or online at taneycohealth.org.
