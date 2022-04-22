The latest reports from the Republican candidates for the 7th Congressional District primary are showing that two candidates are separating themselves from the pack when it comes to funding.
State Senator Eric Burlison brought in the most money during the first three months of 2022 according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission. Burlison received $146,086 from January 1 to March 31, 2022. He spent $65,768, leaving his campaign with a war chest of $387,893.
The report notes donations from Club for Growth PAC and the House Freedom Fund. He has also received donations from Illinois based billionaire Richard Uihlein, California based investor Robert Arnott, Stephen Makoski, Director of Compliance for Rapid Roberts stores, and Missouri radio group co-owner John Zimmer.
The other candidate showing a big increase in funds was former State Senator Jay Wasson, who reported raising $121,212 in the reporting period. He spent $78,675, more than Burlison, but still maintains a significant advantage in overall funds at $843,548. Wasson started his campaign by loaning himself $500,000.
Wasson shows less donations from outside the region, although he received $5,000 each from the Missouri Soybean Association and the National Automobile Dealers Association. He received donations from prominent local business owners and political figures like Bass Pro Founder Johnny Morris, former Springfield City Councilman Dr. Thomas Prater, Christian County Commissioner Lynn Morris, and 417 Magazine Publisher Logan Aguirre.
None of the other candidates for the nomination topped $100,000 in donations.
State Senator for Stone and Taney counties Mike Moon raised just $13,410, spending roughly half that amount, $6,803. Moon’s campaign reports a war chest of $32,760.
Springfield Pastor Alex Bryant took in $76,325, while spending $21,496. He has a campaign fund of $54,829. Paul Walker reported $13,400 in receipts, $13,200 of which was his own money. Dr. Sam Alexander raised just over $1,000 and spent almost $39,813. He has $67,698 remaining in his campaign fund.
Audrey Richards did not file a report, and sent the Branson Tri-Lakes News this statement: “The Audrey Richards for Congress campaign subsists on small-dollar donations from everyday Southwest Missourians. Unlike our opponents, Audrey does not have the ability to loan the campaign a half million dollars and has no ties to PACs or Super PACs. The campaign did not file a quarterly report because we did not raise the amount required to do so. However, like most people in the 7th district, we know how to do more with less and do not need hundreds of thousands of dollars to win.”
Camille Lombardi-Olive also did not file quarterly reports with the FEC.
