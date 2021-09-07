The Taney County Commission voted unanimously to renew the county’s policy on disclosure of potential financial conflicts for the commission and other county elected officials.
The county’s policy states for “proper operation of government” they need to require all elected public officials to be “independent, impartial, and responsible to the people.” It also says transparency and disclosure of financial interests would help “the public have confidence in the integrity of its government.”
The policy states any official with a “substantial interest” in a measure, bill, or ordinance must disclose the interest before taking any action on an item, and it needs to be recorded in some publicly accessible manner. The measure defines “substantial interest” as the elected official, their spouse, or dependent children holding 10% or more of a business with an interest in the measure, bill, or ordinance; an interest of $10,000 or more; or a salary or other financial compensation of more than $5,000 in a year from any individual or entity with an interest in a bill.
All elected officials in the county must declare by May 1 of each year transactions of $500 or more with entities who have transactions with the county, but the Presiding Commissioner, chief purchasing officer, and any candidate for those positions must also reveal names and addresses for anyone giving them income of $1,000 or more if the person had transactions with the county; names and addresses of sole proprietorships they own; corporations or limited partnerships where they hold 10% or more of the stock or partnership units.
The measure also requires reports be sent to the Missouri Ethics Commission by May 1 covering the previous year through Dec. 31 along with a local filing. These reports must be made available to the public for inspection, and copying, during normal business hours.
The measure passed by the commission will last through September 2023.
