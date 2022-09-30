Branson Mayor Larry Milton has officially declared Tuesday Oct. 4, as the city’s National Night Out 2022.
National Night Out is a nationwide program aimed at strengthening relationships between public safety personnel and neighborhoods. The city of Branson announced 17 neighborhoods are taking part in this year’s event, hosting block parties and cookouts.
”We are honored to have this event every year,” Eiserman St. Block Party Organizer Candy Cook said. “It has built bridges where there were gates and walls before. It also has promoted a wonderful relationship with the young people in our neighborhood and across Branson by building rapport and establishing safety. I encourage all neighborhoods to participate.”
The block parties will include personnel from the Branson Police Department, Branson Fire Rescue, elected officials, city staff, and other first responders.
“This is a great event,” Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews said as he accepted the Mayor’s proclamation.
Matthews said the event used to be held at the Branson RecPlex until 2018, when the model changed to events within individual neighborhoods.
National Night Out events in Branson will take place in:
- Country Bluff Estates
- Cantwell neighborhood
- Eiserman Street
- Lucia Ridge neighborhood
- Branson North neighborhood
- Parkview Terrace Estates
- Branson Park Apartments
- Hiawatha Heights neighborhood
- Galewood St./Summerwood Drive neighborhood
- Table Rock Heights neighborhood
- Rock Ridge Villas
- Tyler Street neighborhood
- Villas at Branson Hills
- Park Place Apartments
- Westwood Ave/Bramble Ln neighborhood
- Black Oaks Estates
The Branson Police Department will hold a special event the next morning as well; “Coffee With A Cop” will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Panera Bread, 2407 Green Mountain Dr. in Branson.
