Branson High School’s music program sent multiple musicians to the Missouri State High School Activities Association State Music Festival in Columbia from April 27 to April 29.
Several students earned honors, including gold rating honors for soloist Alyce Newan on alto saxophone, and a gold rating for the Branson Sax Quartet of Alyce Newman, Jayden Slemp, Seth Wright, and Aaron Busing.
“We are extremely proud of their performances, and even more proud of their dedication to their craft and success at the highest level,” Branson Director of Band Daniel Jarrett said. “They take this challenge on themselves and practice independently, so this is truly all their hard work and skill.”
Silver rating awards were given to a half-dozen solo performers: horn players Jaxon Cottom and Kaab Espinoza; Euphonium player Jacob Brown; Trumpet player Connor Kleypas, Aaron Busing on alto saxophone, and Marimba player Noah Matney.
More information about the Pride of Branson Bands, along with links to recent performances, can be found on their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/bransonbands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.