On Saturday, June 18, the Chad A Fuqua Memorial Park in Hollister was filled with wordsmiths and artists for a night of collaboration and fun.
The State of the Ozarks Annual Writers Artists Night event pairs writers with artists, who create art pieces inspired by the written word. This year featured more than 30 original stories, and over 25 art pieces.
SOTO Editor-in-Chief Joshua Heston welcomed everyone to the event and talked about the value of events like Writers Artists Night.
“Art is the physical manifestation of human emotion,” Heston said. “One of the things that we have learned is how important it is for us as humans to be able to express ourselves honestly, genuinely, and in an environment much like this, where we are, in essence, surrounded by friends and family. So thank you all for participating”
The night featured the following works:
- Storytelling by Erin Fox with art by Mary Arneson
- Daddy and the PTA by Cindy Thomas with art by Matt Farmer
- Peaceful Waters by Barbara Klein with art by Kim Cooper
- When Andy Went Into the Earth by Dale Lund with art by Anthony Hunter
- Consider the Mosquito by Beth Schulze
- 2018 Hawaiian Missile Threat by Richard Crowder
- Kentucky Enigma by Edwin Woolsey with art by Freeman Payne
- Jim’s Cow by Dave Loftin with art by Freeman Payne
- Ethereal Gift by Laurie Lemke Thompson with art by Shelby Winzenried
- To the Future by Lindel Gore
- The Story of Leo by Vashon Borich-Leach with art by Mary Arneson
- Where Love Won’t Betray by Katie & Joan Wright with art by Margaret Barnett
- Avenge the Scarlett Forest by Marshall Howden
- I Will Sup with Him and He with Me by Barbara Klein
- Baseball by Quynn Kent with art by Olivia Stephens
- On the Mississippi by Edwin Woolsey with art by Freeman Payne
- Experience to Innocence by Camarie Cirilla with art by Jenny Judlin
- A Gift by Michael Lloyd Gregory with art by Chris Boyd
- The Adventure by Dennis Gallemore with art by Luis Cortes
- Deus Ex Machina by Jack Borich with art by Savannah Richardson
- When I Was Five by Michelle Waters with art by Jessica Farmer
- Time-less by Lisa Livingston-Martin with art by Janelle Patterson
- From the Journal of Jedidiah Bryson by Joel Telschow with art by Freeman Payne
- Ethics of Thunder & Snow by Anthony G. Cirilla with art by Meike Aton
- Life Begins at 42 by Estella Eldringhoff with art by Shirley LaCore
- Who’s Driving? by Freeman Payne with art by Dustin Burkett
- Fool by Sean Neil Myers with art by Joy Noir Phillips
- The Lonely Bard by Lyght Latham with art by Savannah Richardson
- Nephilim Beginnings by Josh Huxtable with art by Darren Anstead
- Altar at Table Rock by Wendie Lapham with art by Richard K. Williams
- Betty’s Story by Tommy Emery with art by Randy Dietz
- Fractures by Rachel Riutzel with art by Kim Cooper
- A Beast in the Wood by Noah Bray with art by Nick Daliege
Each of the writers were given the opportunity to read their works in front of the audience. The artists accompanied the writers on stage to display the art which was inspired by the written word. Immediately following the conclusion of presentations, the judging panel convened. Awards will be presented shortly thereafter, concluding the evening. The 2022 judges were Hayden Head, Mary Evelyn Tucker, Josh Ong, Jimmy Tucker, and Jared Houle
The following awards were given out:
Best Artist: Freeman Payne
Best Writer: Joel Telschow
Best Presentation: Vashon Borich-Leach
Best Craftsmanship: Chris Boyd
Best Collaboration: Quynn Kent with Olivia Stephens
For more information visit stateoftheozarks.net.
