The city of Branson has announced the dates for their 2022 Fall Cleanup.
The city will offer, at no cost to residents, disposal of large items not normally hauled away by trash companies beginning Monday, Oct. 31.
The city’s Public Works Department will be in Ward I on Monday, Oct. 31, Ward II on Tuesday, Nov. 1, Ward III on Wednesday, Nov. 2, with a pickup for brush and tree limbs and in all wards on Thursday, Nov. 3, which should last for several days.
Items the city will pick up include appliances, furniture, mattresses, and exceptionally heavy items normally not picked up by trash companies.
If a resident does not know which ward they live in, the city has a map available on their website, BransonMO.gov.
All items including brush and tree limbs must be placed at the curb by 8 a.m. on the first day of collection. Brush and limbs do not need to be in bundles, but do need to be cut and stacked in 4 to 6-foot piles.
The maximum amount of brush and limbs from any individual residence will be one truckload.
The city will not be picking up tires, electronics, batteries, bagged leaves, or household hazardous items like paint, stains, or cleaning supplies. Information on how to dispose of those items can be found on the city’s website.
Residents with questions can call Public Works at 417-337-8559.
